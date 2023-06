Herro (hand) is "not clear to take that next step" in his ramp-up process towards playing, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He's expected to remain out for Friday's Game 4 matchup with the Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

While Herro hasn't officially been ruled out, coach Erik Spoelstra seemed far from optimistic about the guard's chances. At this point, it's quite possible Herro won't be cleared to return at any point in the Finals.