Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro missed eight straight games before returning for Miami's last game, in which he played 29 minutes. He entered Friday's contest as questionable due to lingering pain in his ankle but was given the green light to suit up Friday. With the Heat missing Jimmy Butler (knee), expect Herro to obtain a higher-than-normal usage rate.