Herro will undergo surgery on his left foot/ankle Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

According to Chiang, this ankle/foot impingement has been bothering Herro since the middle of the summer. The guard received PRP and cortisone injections in recent weeks in the hopes of avoiding surgery, but the discomfort never subsided, and surgery was deemed necessary to avoid more issues down the road. Herro's return timetable is unknown, but he will be sidelined for the beginning of the season. With this news, the Heat will need to rely heavily on Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell in the backcourt.