Biyombo had six points (3-4 FG, 0-5 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks in Saturday's win over Detroit.

P.J. Washington got the start at center for the Hornets and recorded three blocks of his own, but Biyombo shined in 28 reserve minutes, while Cody Zeller picked up his fourth DNP-CD in the last five games. Typically, Biyombo, who played only five minutes against Boston on Wednesday, is far too inconsistent to warrant fantasy attention. But every now and then he's capable of registering head-turning defensive production.