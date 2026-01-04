Miller finished Saturday's 112-99 win over the Bulls with 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Miller continues to ramp up his production, having now scored at least 20 points in three of the past four games. After dealing with a shoulder injury earlier in the season, it's been slow going for Miller. However, things have looked much better of late. In four games over the past week, Miller has been a top 65 asset, averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per game.