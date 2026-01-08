default-cbs-image
Miller (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors for the front end of this back-to-back set, Miller is no longer on the injury report. This signals that he was most likely held out for maintenance purposes. With Miller back, Sion James, Josh Green and Liam McNeeley could be less involved.

