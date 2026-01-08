Hornets' Brandon Miller: Available for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors for the front end of this back-to-back set, Miller is no longer on the injury report. This signals that he was most likely held out for maintenance purposes. With Miller back, Sion James, Josh Green and Liam McNeeley could be less involved.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Downgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: No-go Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Posts stellar two-way performance•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Getting green light Monday•