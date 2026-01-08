Miller (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Pacers.

Miller was held out of Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, and after being initially cleared and then added back to the injury report leading up to Thursday's clash, he's officially been given clearance to take the court. He's averaging 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in his last seven matchups.