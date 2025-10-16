Miller finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Miller was having a tough time in the preseason prior to Wednesday, but he was able to shake off some of the rust for a stellar performance against Memphis. Miller was well on his way to a breakout campaign in 2024-25 before a wrist injury cut it short, but now that he's fully healthy, he's been in hot demand during fantasy drafts.