Miller posted 26 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during the Hornets' 111-106 win over the Spurs on Saturday.

Miller struggled from the field for most of Saturday's game outside of the second quarter, when he scored 18 of his game-high 26 points. He was perfect from the charity stripe, and his nine made free throws were his most in a game since Dec. 29 against the Bucks (10). Miller's performance extended his streak of 20-plus-point games to 10, and over that span he has connected on 51.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 43.8 percent from three-point range) while averaging 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.