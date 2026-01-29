Miller closed Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Grizzlies with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 30 minutes.

The third-year man from Alabama has now scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games. In that span he's averaging 24.8 points per game. The recent burst has increased his scoring average for the season to 20.5 points per game. Charlotte has four players averaging at least 18 points this season, but Miller is proving he can score at a high level regardless on a nightly basis.