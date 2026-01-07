default-cbs-image
Miller (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

This was a late downgrade for Miller after he was previously labeled probable. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and the Hornets may be eyeing a maintenance day for one of these. If Miller is held out, more minutes would be available for guys like Sion James and Josh Green.

