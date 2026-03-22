Miller chipped in 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 win over the Grizzlies.

LaMelo Ball tends to carry the Hornets offensively on a game-to-game basis, but Miller certainly made his presence felt in this game with an efficient shooting display. Miller has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last five appearances, and he's achieved that mark in nine of his 16 contests since the All-Star break. He's been thriving as the Hornets' No. 2 option on offense this season.