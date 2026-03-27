Hornets' Brandon Miller: Notches 21 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller amassed 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 victory over New York.
This was just another day in the office for Miller as the Hornets improved to 37-34. Across his last six outings, Miller is shooting 43.9 percent from the field to go with averages of 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.
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