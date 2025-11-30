Hornets' Brandon Miller: Returns Saturday
Miller (undisclosed) returned to Saturday's game against the Raptors in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Miller took a hard fall in the third quarter but returned to the court shortly thereafter. He appears to be good to go for the remainder of the game.
