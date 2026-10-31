Miller notched 19 points (7-24 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's 95-79 loss to the Wizards.

Miller was the only Charlotte player who surpassed the 15-point plateau in this game, but he delivered another woeful shooting performance. The inconsistencies have been an issue with Miller -- he has either stayed below the 20-point mark (three times) or cleared the 30-point mark (also three times) so far this season. Miller should remain one of the go-to options for the Hornets as long as he stays healthy.