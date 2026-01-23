Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores team-high 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 victory over the Magic.
Miller found himself on the injury report due to a minor ankle issue, but he gained clearance to play and turned in a solid scoring performance. He led the Hornets with 20 points, extending his streak of putting up 20 or more points to five games.
