Miller finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat.

Even though Miller posted a better line than the six-point dud he delivered in the loss to the Spurs on Saturday, it was still an underwhelming effort from the star wing. Miller has failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his eight appearances in March, but the shooting woes are a new issue, as he's shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from three in that span. Over the last two games, though, that number has plummeted to 27.6 percent overall. Miller should eventually bounce back, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly worried by his recent drop in efficiency.