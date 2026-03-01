Hornets' Brandon Miller: Sinks six triples in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Miller led the Hornets with a game-high 26 points, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fourth consecutive contest. The third-year wing also turned in another efficient performance from beyond the arc and has knocked down multiple triples in four straight games as well. During that span, he has averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 three-pointers and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from downtown.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Drops 33 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Dialed in from deep•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Drills five threes in win•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Experiences dreadful shooting night•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Pours in game-high 31 in win•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Paces Charlotte in loss•