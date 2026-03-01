Miller recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Miller led the Hornets with a game-high 26 points, reaching the 20-point threshold for a fourth consecutive contest. The third-year wing also turned in another efficient performance from beyond the arc and has knocked down multiple triples in four straight games as well. During that span, he has averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 three-pointers and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from downtown.