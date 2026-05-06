The Hornets announced Wednesday that Miller underwent successful surgery to address left shoulder instability, per Owen O'Connor of SI.com.

Miller missed nearly a month of action early in the 2025-26 season due to a left shoulder subluxation. Although the third-year forward is considered out indefinitely, he's expected to make a full recovery and has several months to recover ahead of training camp. Over 65 regular-season contests, Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game.