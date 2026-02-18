White (calf) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

After the Hornets acquired White at the trade deadline, the team announced that he would be sidelined for the team's final four games before the All-Star break to rest his injured left calf. According to DaShawn Brown of Channel 9 Charlotte, head coach Charles Lee noted after Wednesday's practice that while White has benefited from the recent break and is "trending in the right direction," the seventh-year guard has "no real timeline right now" to make his Hornets debut. With the Hornets opening their post-break schedule with a back-to-back set, White would appear unlikely to be ready to play Friday versus Cleveland. For as long as White remains sidelined, Tre Mann should stick in the rotation as LaMelo Ball's top backup.