Graham scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3PT) while adding four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's preseason win over Orlando.

Graham has seen minutes tick up in each of his three preseason contests, and his field-goal attempts have followed suit. Despite knocking in four three-pointers, Graham still struggled to score efficiently by requiring 17 shots. Graham saw his usage rate jump to 24.8 percent last season, but that could dip once Gordon Hayward (finger) is able to return to game action.