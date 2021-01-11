Graham is mired in a disastrous shooting slump to begin the season, hitting just 26.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 29.3 percent of his threes.

Graham has sprinkled in a few respectable outings, but for the most part he's been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers. After a 1-of-5 night from three in Saturday's win over Atlanta, Graham is now 5-of-22 from deep over his last three contests. The good news is his assists numbers have been better of late -- 7.3 APG over last three games -- but Graham has still been a major drain on field goal percentage. A year ago, Graham finished as a 37.3 percent three-point shooter on 9.3 attempts per game.