Hayward closed with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Hayward returned to the court Friday after missing his team's last eight contests due to a left shoulder contusion, and it was obvious he wasn't playing on any type of minute restriction in this one. He had gotten off to a strong start in his first seven games before suffering the injury, as he was averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 33.0 minutes. Hayward wasn't overly impressive in the scoring column Friday, but he picked up right where he left off by contributing across the board for this Charlotte squad.