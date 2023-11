Smith contributed four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 loss to the Knicks.

Smith played just 14 minutes in the loss, a little underwhelming given the recent injury to LaMelo Ball (ankle). Ball is likely to miss multiple weeks, meaning there are going to be more minutes available to both Smith and Bryce McGowens. While this was a poor performance, Smith might be able to have limited value as an assists streamer, at least for the next few weeks.