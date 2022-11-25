Hornets coach Steve Clifford said McDaniels will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timbewolves, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

McDaniels will start Friday with Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out. McDaniels is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes across 19 games this season.