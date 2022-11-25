Hornets coach Steve Clifford said McDaniels will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timbewolves, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
McDaniels will start Friday with Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out. McDaniels is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes across 19 games this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Decent production off bench•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Sharp from downtown•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Moves to bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Struggles in heavy loss Friday•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Logs season-high 36 minutes•
-
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Sneaky double-double in win•