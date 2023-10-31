The Hornets declined Bouknight's (knee) fourth-year team option Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a multi-week recovery after undergoing arthroscopic surgery earlier this month on the meniscus in his left knee, but even before the injury surfaced, Bouknight hadn't made a case to stick around in Charlotte on a longer-term basis. Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Bouknight had struggled just to crack the Hornets' rotation, as he's appeared in just 65 games. He's converted at a lowly 35.3 percent clip from the field and 31.6 percent rate from the three-point line while averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.6 minutes per game for his career.