Bouknight (knee) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks.

As expected, Bouknight has been upgraded from probable to available and will have a chance to make his season debut. He'll presumably be eased back into action, but with LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, the Hornets may need all hands on deck. Across 34 appearances last season, Bouknight averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.1 minutes per game.