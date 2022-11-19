Oubre chipped in 34 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 132-122 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Oubre posted his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 season with the help of a strong night from beyond the arc. He also showed off his quick hands on the defensive end and has now racked up two or more steals in three straight games. The Kansas product is averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.6 steals in his last five matchups.