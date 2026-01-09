Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Adds 18 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel registered 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to Indiana.
Knueppel led the team in rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Pacers, grabbing eight boards for the second straight game. The rookie forward has scored in double figures in 33 of 37 games this season, including in 19 consecutive contests. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers made over 31.4 minutes per contest through five games in January so far.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Struggles from deep vs. Toronto•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Tending to hip issue•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 26 points in hometown return•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Strikes for 20 in return•