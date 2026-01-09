Knueppel registered 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to Indiana.

Knueppel led the team in rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Pacers, grabbing eight boards for the second straight game. The rookie forward has scored in double figures in 33 of 37 games this season, including in 19 consecutive contests. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers made over 31.4 minutes per contest through five games in January so far.