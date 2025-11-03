Knueppel collected 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 win over the Jazz.

Knueppel turned in the best scoring performance of his young NBA career, catching fire from beyond the arc after going just 2-for-12 from deep in his previous two appearances. The 20-year-old has shown that he can contribute with consistency outside of the scoring column, and while he certainly has the tools to score the basketball, he's been passive at times on the offensive end. This resulted in back-to-back five-point showings leading up to Sunday's impressive outburst. Knueppel should only continue to improve as he finds his footing at the next level.