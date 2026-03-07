Knueppel totaled 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Heat.

Knueppel was quiet through the first half of Friday's game, but he caught fire after halftime and scored 19 of his 27 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the second half. This was the rookie's eighth game of the season with at least six treys, and it was nice to see him dish out some dimes after failing to do so in his previous outing.