Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Paces Hornets in scoring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel provided 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 win over Houston.
Knueppel's stellar rookie campaign continues as he led Charlotte with a highly-efficient 24 points. The sharpshooting wing is hovering around 50-40-90 for the season. This year Knueppel is shooting 48.5-percent from the field, 42.4-percent from three and 89.7-percent from the free throw line.
