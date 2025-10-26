default-cbs-image
Knueppel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Knueppel moved to the bench Saturday after starting the season opener Wednesday but actually logged five more minutes in the reserve role. The rookie out of Duke will rejoin the starting lineup with Brandon Miller (shoulder) sidelined and will look to notch his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open his professional career.

