Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Returns to starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Knueppel moved to the bench Saturday after starting the season opener Wednesday but actually logged five more minutes in the reserve role. The rookie out of Duke will rejoin the starting lineup with Brandon Miller (shoulder) sidelined and will look to notch his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open his professional career.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Shifts to bench on Saturday•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Moving to bench vs. Philadelphia•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Puts up 11 points in win•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Totals 12 points in Friday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Will start vs. Memphis•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Won't start vs. OKC•