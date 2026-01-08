Knueppel logged 11 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during the Hornets' 97-96 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Knueppel looked to be on his way to a nice scoring night after draining two of four three-pointers in the first quarter, but the rookie struggled with his shot for the rest of the contest, though his eight boards were his most in a game since Nov. 19 against the Pacers. Knueppel entered Wednesday's contest shooting 43.5 percent from three while attempting 8.3 three-pointers per game, so off nights are bound to happen from time to time. He'll aim to bounce back during the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Thursday against the Pacers.