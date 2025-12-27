Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel won't return to Friday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle injury.
The rookie first-rounder sustained the ankle injury late in the second quarter and was helped to the locker room. He'll finish with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. Collin Sexton, Sion James and Josh Green are candidates to see increased minutes the rest of the way due to Knueppel being sidelined. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Bucks.
