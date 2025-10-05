Plumlee has remained absent from practice this week due to an excused absence, though he doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Plumlee was also excused from Monday's media day and may miss the Hornets' preseason opener. The 35-year-old big man signed a veteran's minimum deal with the club this offseason after averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds across 17.6 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances (21 starts) with the Suns last season.