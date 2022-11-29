Plumlee posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.
Plumlee was unable to have an impact in the loss, continuing what has been a poor few games. He has now scored in double-digits just once in the past five games, adding very little in terms of defensive production. With that said, his role appears relatively secure for now, making him a backend 12-team asset, albeit one with limited upside.
More News
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Records seventh double-double•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Efficient against Orlando•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Massive night on glass•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Season-high 16 points•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Records another double-double•
-
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Sneaky double-double in loss•