Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Remains out
RotoWire Staff
Plumlee (groin) is out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Plumlee will miss a third straight game due to a right groin strain. With Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) also sidelined, Moussa Diabate figures to see a larger role.
