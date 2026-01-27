Bridges posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 130-93 win over the 76ers.

The 19 minutes represent Bridges' second-fewest total of the season, though it was likely a byproduct of Monday's blowout. It's been a quiet stretch for the star forward, who has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.2 minutes per contest in his last six games.