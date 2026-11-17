Bridges registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Monday's 117-105 victory over Denver.

Bridges delivered a balanced performance without needing a particularly large offensive workload, as Phoenix had seven players score in double figures. His eight rebounds were especially useful, and the contributions in steals and blocks reinforced the versatility that has long been part of his fantasy appeal. Bridges is sharing offensive opportunities with Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, making his scoring somewhat dependent on the flow of each game. His defensive contributions help compensate when his shot volume is modest, though. This was also the first time he surpassed the 15-point threshold since Nov. 5, snapping a run of five appearances with 14 or fewer points.