Bridges had 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Bridges delivered one of his strongest all-around performances of the young season, finishing second on Phoenix in scoring while leading the team with four steals. He also connected on three triples and committed just one turnover, providing valuable production across multiple fantasy categories. Bridges continues to handle a substantial workload in the Suns' starting lineup.