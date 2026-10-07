Diabate closed with four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to the Nets.

Diabate assumed the starting center role, ahead of both Ryan Kalkbrenner and Hannes Steinbach. Despite scoring only four points, Diabate did what he does best, providing the team with energy and effort on both ends of the floor. He finished with five combined steals and blocks, an element of his game that will need to stabilize, should he hope to hold onto the starting role. Assuming that is the case, Diabate is worth a look late in drafts, for those needing to add some center depth.