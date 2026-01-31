Diabate logged 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during the Hornets' 111-106 win over the Spurs on Saturday.

Diabate led the Hornets in rebounds Saturday en route to his 13th double-double of the season (and third over his last five outings). He has scored in double digits in six consecutive games, and over that span he has connected on 75.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 12.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 27.8 minutes per game.