default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Diabate will head to the bench for Wednesday's season opener against Brooklyn.

Diabate was in and out of the starting unit throughout the preseason, so while he's not getting the start Wednesday, we wouldn't necessarily consider the reserve role a long-term thing. That said, he's not the most attractive target while working with the reserves, so he's a risky guy to deploy in daily fantasy leagues.

More News