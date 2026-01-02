Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Listed out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate is out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right wrist sprain.
Diabate will try to recover in time to be available for Saturday's contest against the Bulls. The Hornets are incredibly thin at center Friday, meaning PJ Hall could be thrust into a big role at the five. Tidjane Salaun might see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in deeper leagues as well.
