Hornets' Moussa Diabate: More competition up front

Diabate could face a more crowded path to playing time after Charlotte acquired additional frontcourt talent in the LaMelo Ball trade, Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports reports.

The young big man showed flashes as an energy player and rebounder last season, but the additions of Naz Reid and internal improvement of second-year center Ryan Kalkbrenner may create increased competition for minutes. Diabate's defensive activity and athleticism should still give him an opportunity to earn a role, though his playing time may be less secure entering 2026-27.