Diabate supplied 12 points (6-6 FG), 18 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over the Wizards.

Diabate made his third start of the regular season Tuesday due to the absences of Mason Plumlee (groin) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow). Diabate made the most of his opportunity, finishing with a game-high plus-38 point differential while grabbing a career-high 18 boards, en route to his seventh double-double of the season (and first since Nov. 23 against the Hawks). Charlotte's next game is on the road Friday against Orlando, which Diabate would likely start in if Kalbrenner is unable to play.