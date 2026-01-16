Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diabate (hip) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Diabate was initially listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Diabate is averaging 8.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season.
