Diabate was spotted working with the first unit in Friday's practice.

Although he began the 2025-26 season in a reserve role, Diabate started 47 of his 73 regular-season appearances, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals across 26.0 minutes per contest. He faces added competition for playing time this year with Hannes Steinbach and Naz Reid now in the mix. However, it appears likely Reid will start at power forward, while Diabate battles for center minutes with Steinbach and Ryan Kalkbrenner.