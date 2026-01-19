Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Back to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Sunday.
Kalkbrenner started in Saturday's loss to the Warriors and finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes. The rookie second-rounder will revert to the bench Sunday while Moussa Diabate reenters the Hornets' starting lineup following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Steps into starting role•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Continues to come off bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Won't start in return•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Cleared to return•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Probable for Saturday•