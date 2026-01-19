Kalkbrenner is not in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Sunday.

Kalkbrenner started in Saturday's loss to the Warriors and finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes. The rookie second-rounder will revert to the bench Sunday while Moussa Diabate reenters the Hornets' starting lineup following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.